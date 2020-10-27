AMERICUS -- The Americus Police Department has been awarded a $10,276 grant by the Governor's Office of Highway Safety. The grant funds will be used to purchase child safety car seats and booster seats and to finance education programs on how to properly install the seats.
In addition to purchasing convertible child car seats and booster seats, funds from the grant will be utilized for training that will allow five APD officers to become certified child passenger safety technicians.
In a news release announcing the grant, the Americus Police Department said the department's goal is to decrease injuries to children by providing child safety seats and education opportunities that emphasize the importance of properly using child safety seats.
"The loss of one life on our roads is one too many, and the fact that almost all fatal crashes can be prevented is one reason we're awarding this grant," Governor's Office of Highway Safety Director Allen Poole said in a news release. "The target of zero traffic deaths in our nation is achievable, and we will continue to help develop and implement educational messages and enforcement campaigns aimed at bringing our state one step closer to that goal."
The grant took affect in Americus on Oct. 1.
