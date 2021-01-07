AMERICUS -- Nothing is more important for young parents than properly installing child safety seats in vehicles before taking a ride with their youngsters.
With that in mind, the Americus Police Department has planned a car seat safety check for proper installation Friday at the Georgia National Guard Armory in Americus.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., APD officers and health care officials will check child safety seats for compliance and offer instruction on how to properly install the seats so that children are protected. The National Guard Armory is located at 901 Adderton St.
For additional information on the event, contact APD at (229) 591-7149.
The event is sponsored by the Americus Police Department, the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.