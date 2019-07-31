AMERICUS – The Americus Police Department is seeking accreditation with an international accrediting agency, and as part of that process will be seeking comments from the public
A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies is set to arrive in the city on Sunday for an on-site assessment.
At 5 p.m. Tuesday, a public information session will be held at the Americus City Council chambers with team members. The public also can comment by phone from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday by calling (229) 924-4758 to speak to a member of the assessment team.
The certification from CALEA is voluntary, Police Chief Mark Scott said, and something the department has been working on for more than a year and a half. The department is accredited by the state of Georgia.
The process required evaluating 459 standards covering everything from organizational structure and fiscal management to constitutional requirements and arrest procedures, he said.
“The main thing accreditation does for the department, it helps us stay on top of current standards in law enforcement," Scott said. “We really didn’t have to do any radical changes, mainly just some tweaking.”
Part of the emphasis has been on de-escalation in instances where officers encounter people with mental health issues, something that has been ongoing with law enforcement departments for years.
Scott said he is seeking to have all Americus officers certified through a crisis intervention training course that offers guidelines and procedures for when they encounter a person who has a mental health issue.
“That’s one of my goals – to have the whole department CIT certified,” Scott said.
The assessment process for the department on the CALEA standards began in late June when a three-member team reviewed the department’s accreditation files.
Review of certification standards is constant after the department is accredited, Scott said.
“Then it’s an annual process where we continue to show compliance,” he said. “They will randomly review standards every year. Every four years there is an on-site visit.”