AMERICUS — Offers with the Americus Police Department, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Southwestern State University Department of Public Safety will answer question from the public on Oct. 16 during a Coffee With a Cop gathering.
The informal event will be held at Cafe Campesino at 134 W. Lamar St. from 8-10 a.m.
The public is invited, city, county and college law enforcement agencies say, to “join your neighbors and police officers for coffee and conversation.”
A release announcing the event says there is “no agenda or speeches, just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in your neighborhood.”