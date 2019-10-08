scott coffee.jpg
Mark Scott

 Special Photo

AMERICUS — Offers with the Americus Police Department, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Southwestern State University Department of Public Safety will answer question from the public on Oct. 16 during a Coffee With a Cop gathering.

The informal event will be held at Cafe Campesino at 134 W. Lamar St. from 8-10 a.m.

The public is invited, city, county and college law enforcement agencies say, to “join your neighbors and police officers for coffee and conversation.”

A release announcing the event says there is “no agenda or speeches, just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in your neighborhood.”

