AMERICUS -- While conducting a traffic stop on a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck Monday, an Americus Police Department officer encountered a driver with a suspended license who was in possession of an open container of alcohol.
Further investigation resulted in the seizure of a large amount of illegal narcotics and cash.
William Cody Cromer, 29, of Americus was arrested and is being charged with the aforementioned traffic violations and possession of illegal drugs with the intent to distribute. He is currently being held in the Sumter County Jail.
Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or after hours at (229) 937-9011.
