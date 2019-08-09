AMERICUS -- Americus Police Chief Mark Scott said a warrant for Brandi Lasiter's arrest was being drawn up "as we speak" just after noon Friday. Lasiter, who claimed she'd intentionally infected a number of sexual partners with the HIV virus in a live Aug. 2 Facebook post that went viral, will be charged with a misdemeanor count of making harassing communications after a blood test taken on Monday showed she is not HIV positive.
A release from APD said that the most recent blood test taken by Lasiter, who later recanted some of what she'd said on the Facebook feed and told detectives she is not HIV positive and had made the Facebook out of anger, said the department had received results of the test Friday morning and it showed she tested negative for the HIV virus.
"She is definitely going to be charged," Scott told The Albany Herald. "We haven't picked her up yet, but the warrant (for Lasiter's arrest) is being drawn up as we speak. I hope that after the arrest, that will be the end of this. We have no intention of doing anything else."
On Aug. 2, the Americus Police Department received several forwarded links to a video allegedly posted by a female Americus resident in which the subject stated that she had the HIV virus and then named several individuals with whom she said she had had unprotected sex. When one of the people named in the post filed a complaint, Scott said APD started an investigation.
Detectives interviewed Lastiter, who was identified as the person who made the Facebook post, at the police department on Aug. 6. Lasiter told police at that time that she did not have the HIV virus and that she made the video because she was angry at the people she named.
Lasiter provided documentation of a blood test from September 2018 that showed she was not HIV positive. She voluntarily submitted to a current blood test. The results of the latest test were received by detectives Friday and they also showed negative for the HIV virus.
Lasiter will be charged under Georgia Code 16-11-39.1 with a misdemeanor count of harassing communications, the Americus police release said.