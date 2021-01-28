Turner teacher earns sixth ‘Bright Ideas’ grant

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, students can join their peers to garner free school supplies during a drive-thru event at the Albany Civic Center at 100 W. Oglethorpe Blvd.

 File Photo

ALBANY -- AmeriGroup Community Cares Real Solutions and the Flint River Entertainment Complex are set to help local students re-pack their back pack Saturday.

Supplies will be handed out as long as they last.

