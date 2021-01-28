ALBANY -- AmeriGroup Community Cares Real Solutions and the Flint River Entertainment Complex are set to help local students re-pack their back pack Saturday.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., students can join their peers to garner free school supplies during the drive-thru event at the Albany Civic Center at 100 W. Oglethorpe Blvd.
Supplies will be handed out as long as they last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.