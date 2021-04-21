TIFTON – Ameris Bank recently made a contribution to Tift Regional Medical Center through the Georgia Heart Program.
“We are committed to supporting the health and well-being of those in our community, and helping to create opportunities for healthy, safe and productive lives," Ameris Bank CEO Palmer Proctor said. "This donation helps to provide resources that will create a positive effect for generations to come. 2020 was truly an unexpected year, and the effects of the pandemic touched us all in different ways, and greatly affected our health care workers and systems. We are happy to be able to assist these hospitals in continuing to provide quality health care to all.”
Donations made to TRMC through the Georgia HEART program qualify for a 100 percent state tax credit. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaHeart.org or www.TiftRegional.com/TaxCredit.
