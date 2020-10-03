ATLANTA – Ameris Bank is launching its 11th annual Helping Fight Hunger initiative this October. Officials with the bank said that, due to COVID-19, this project is more important than ever as food insecurity is up by 60%, according to Feeding America.
While this year’s campaign may look a little different to observe social distancing practices, Ameris Bank’s focus will remain the same: to collect as many nonperishable food items as possible, during the month of October, to help its communities when they need it the most.
Helping Fight Hunger unites all Ameris Bank teammates, customers and communities in the goal of collecting as many nonperishable food items as possible for those in need. Throughout the month of October, anyone can drop off nonperishable food items at designated collection boxes at Ameris Bank locations during business hours. All collected goods will then be donated to a local food bank.
“Food insecurity is more prevalent now than ever before due to COVID-19, and our Helping Fight Hunger initiative is a way for us to help tackle an ever-growing issue that is in our backyard,” Ameris Bank CEO Palmer Proctor said. “Year after year, we have been able to provide relief and support to our local food banks and to those they serve. Today, we recognize and understand that our communities are further impacted and affected by these unprecedented times in different ways. Feeding America reported that, this year, one in four children (over 18 million total) won’t know where they will get their next meal. We are committed to supporting them, their families and our communities at large, and believe this is one initiative that will make an immediate and lasting impact.”
Each year, Helping Fight Hunger directly impacts communities where Ameris Bank operates. Last year, the company collected more than 2.6 million nonperishable food items. Since the inception of Helping Fight Hunger in 2010, Ameris Bank has collected nearly 9 million food items and donated more than $900,000 to more than 139 partner food banks throughout 135 communities in the Southeast.
For more information on Ameris Bank’s Helping Fight Hunger food drive initiative, visit amerisbank.com/HelpFightHunger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.