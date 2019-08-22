ATLANTA — Ameris Bank has announced plans to refresh its brand. The new look and feel will better represent the size and scope of the financial institution. Since its recent merger with Fidelity Bank, Ameris Bank has the largest market share in Atlanta among community banks headquartered in Georgia's capital city.
Ameris Bank customers and community partners can expect to see new brand elements begin to roll out later this quarter. The bank will retain the name Ameris Bank. The updated look will keep many existing brand elements from both Ameris and Fidelity, including Ameris’ red, white and blue color palette and a renewed iteration of the Fidelity lion.
“As we enter this exciting new chapter in our bank’s history, we want to refresh our brand to reflect our commitment to banking beyond convention,” Ameris Bank CEO H. Palmer Proctor Jr. said. “We recognize and appreciate the existing legacies for both Ameris and Fidelity, and our job now is to build upon those to create a more recognizable brand and serve our customers even better.”
The refreshed look will introduce a bolder, sharper tone and image to illustrate Ameris Bank’s position in the financial industry as well as its no-nonsense approach to helping its customers achieve financial peace of mind.
Following the brand reveal later this quarter, Ameris Bank will immediately begin updating branch signage and collateral, ATM design, debit card design and the bank’s online presence.
Ameris Bank officially completed its merger with Fidelity Bank on July 1, 2019.
Ameris Bank manages more than $16 billion in assets and more than 300 financial centers across the Southeast. Based in Atlanta, with executive offices in Jacksonville, Fla., Ameris Bank is committed to bringing financial peace of mind to the communities it serves. A subsidiary of Ameris Bancorp, Ameris Bank offers a full range of financial services, including traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, wealth management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing solutions. Learn more about Ameris Bank and its full range of financial services at www.amerisbank.com.