Ammo manufacturer Norma Precision, which established its North American headquarters near Savannah earlier this year, will invest $60 million and create 600 jobs in Bryan County.

ATLANTA -- A European-owned ammunition maker will build a new manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility in Bryan County, Gov. Brian Kemp has announced.

Norma Precision, which established its North American headquarters near Savannah earlier this year, will invest $60 million and create 600 jobs with the Bryan County facility.

