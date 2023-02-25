Scientists have long believed our planet is built upon four layers of rocks, minerals and magma deposited over millions of years of existence.

But researchers now think the world has five major layers after discovering a previously undetectable 400-mile-wide ball of iron inside Earth's inner core. The revelation could help experts understand more about the origins of the place we call home.

