An 82-year-old woman who'd been pronounced dead at nursing home on Long Island, New York, was found to be alive nearly three hours later at a funeral home, authorities said, spurring investigations by police and health officials.

The woman was pronounced dead Saturday at the Water's Edge Rehab and Nursing Center in Port Jefferson at 11:15 a.m., Suffolk County police said. After being taken to the O.B. Davis Funeral Home in nearby Miller Place at 1:30 p.m., she was found breathing at 2:09 p.m., police said.

