More than three months after Patrick Holland's first shot at getting a heart transplant was ruined by winter weather that upended his travel and prevented him from getting to the Washington state hospital in time, the Alaska man has been given a second chance.

The father of seven is among the thousands of people in the Pacific Northwest whose flights were canceled or redirected in December as severe storms swept through the region. But even after his airline jumped through hoops to reschedule Holland on subsequent flights, they were all canceled. The heart transplant was given to somebody else.

