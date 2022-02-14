An Albuquerque stabbing spree leaves 11 people wounded, police say By Joe Sutton, CNN Feb 14, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At least 11 people were stabbed Sunday in Albuquerque, New Mexico -- and police believe the same suspect was responsible for each attack."Officers are investigating 7 possible scenes - stretching from Downtown to Central and Wyoming - with reports of 11 stabbing victims," the Albuquerque Police Department tweeted Sunday evening."All victims are in stable condition. The lone suspect is in custody." The suspect's identity has not been released, and the motive for the attacks is unclear.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +59 PHOTOS: Fort Valley State at Albany State University women's basketball and homecoming Florida State University women's basketball defeated Albany State on Saturday, February 12, 2022, in Albany. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Albuquerque Continents And Regions Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Crimes Against Persons Criminal Offenses New Mexico North America Southwestern United States Stabbings The Americas United States More News News Joe Boddiford elected chair of Georgia Peanut Commission From staff reports Updated 5 min ago 0 News West Virginia school district says students' rights were violated during religious gathering on campus By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN 32 min ago 0 Features featured 'Cupid is Stupid' lets participants smash cars as an alternate Valentine's Day celebration By WLOS Staff 2 hrs ago 0 News An Albuquerque stabbing spree leaves 11 people wounded, police say By Joe Sutton, CNN 3 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Joe Boddiford elected chair of Georgia Peanut Commission Jordan Peele's 'Nope' trailer starring Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya is here Albany State softball off to 10-0 start Maskless celebs at Super Bowl spark upset » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesHice, Nguyen lead battle for bucks in race for Georgia secretary of stateKicked out: Georgia families say they are not wantedGeorgia Senate approves law enforcement tax creditHarris siblings star in Deerfield-Windsor basketball splitDougherty boys roll into Region 1-AAAA semifinals‘It saved my life:’ Anchorage looks to expand nearly 70-year-old treatment program to womenPhoebe staff touched by generosity, support of communityMonroe, Westover advance to Region 1-AAAA boys basketball finalsBid award on Radium Springs trail sections proves controversial50 years of love Images Videos CollectionsHOT JOBS: These five careers are sizzling in southwest GeorgiaPHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor vs. First Presbyterian BasketballPHOTOS: Dougherty, Monroe Girls Basketball, Region 1-AAAA SemifinalsPHOTOS: Region 1-AAAA Boys Basketball SemifinalsPHOTOS: Public workshop on downtown Albany master plan attracts crowdGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Feb. 11-13PHOTOS: Westover vs. Thomas County Central Girls BasketballHow the ‘Great Resignation’ has impacted 10 industriesPHOTOS: Albany State University What's Up Wednesday Build A Bear with Love eventThese 10 cities will pay you to move Newspaper Ads
