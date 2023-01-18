An American attorney found dead in Mexico was 'the victim of a brutal crime,' his family claims

Elliot Blair was found dead while on vacation in Mexico.

An American public defender who died this month while celebrating his first wedding anniversary in Mexico "was the victim of a brutal crime," his family said, noting a coroner's liaison told them the case was sent to a local prosecutor "to conduct a possible homicide investigation."

Elliot Blair, 33, a deputy public defender in Orange County, California, died from "severe head trauma," the liaison said, citing an autopsy, according to a family statement provided by their attorney, David Scarsone.

