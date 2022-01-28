An Arizona hiker fell 700 feet to his death while trying to take a photo By Michelle Watson, CNN Jan 28, 2022 Jan 28, 2022 Updated 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A hiker in Arizona slipped and fell hundreds of feet to his death Monday after trying to take a photo in Lost Dutchman State Park, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.Richard Jacobson, 21, was found dead around 700 feet below the Flat Iron Trail, sheriff's office spokesperson Lauren Reimer told CNN by email.A friend who was camping with Jacobson called 911 around 12:45 a.m. to report that Jacobson had gone to the edge of the trail "to take a photo and slipped," the statement said. A helicopter with the Arizona Department of Public Safety helped find and recover Jacobson's body, the sheriff's office said. The park is about 40 miles from Phoenix.More than 250 people worldwide died attempting to take selfies from 2011 to 2017, a 2018 study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care found. In 2020, a 25-year-old fell to his death at different Arizona state park while attempting to take a photo. One of Jacobson's childhood friends, Paul Blanco, told CNN affiliate KNXV he was shocked when he heard the news."The only thing I can remember is kind of like my ears starting to ring," Blanco said. "Denial. Just like not being able to believe it."Jacobson was involved in mission work in Utah and Washington, Blanco said.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +10 PHOTOS: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announces retirement U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Arizona Continents And Regions Death And Dying Deaths And Fatalities Hiking North America Outdoor Recreation Society Southwestern United States Sports And Recreation The Americas United States More News Local featured Jeanna Fennell named Georgia Farm Bureau corporate secretary From staff reports Updated 14 min ago 0 Pets This Parrot Has A Passion for Basketball | The Dodo 27 min ago 0 News A motorist warned other drivers of Pittsburgh bridge collapse. It was too late for one car. By Paul P. Murphy, CNNUpdated 7 min ago 0 News First female director appointed for NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory By Ashley Strickland, CNN 52 min ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Taylor Lautner was scared to leave his house during the 'Twilight' craze Jeanna Fennell named Georgia Farm Bureau corporate secretary A motorist warned other drivers of Pittsburgh bridge collapse. It was too late for one car. First female director appointed for NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesA second local investigation into the death of a Georgia teen found in a rolled-up gym mat has closed with no charges filedSubadan's tenure at Douglas County lasts eight monthsEddie Mildred GloverColumbus Army veteran Jeremy Hunt declares for U.S. House District 2Georgia corrections prepares to spend $600 million to replace older prisonsDougherty commissioners deny rezoning request after hearing from residentsAlbany State University faculty member to appear on 'Jeopardy!'Robert Vernon GloverGeorgia state investigators probe fatal shooting by off-duty deputySuspect arrested in connection to death of Tennessee deputy who was found shot in her burning home Images Videos CollectionsON THE MARKET: Albany home in historic Garden District features sun room, guest cottagePHOTOS: Let the games begin: Albany offering weekly checkers and chess playPHOTOS: Dougherty at Westover BasketballPHOTOS: Byne Christian vs. Sherwood Christian BasketballGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Jan. 27-29States with the most highly ranked collegesPHOTOS: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators GymnasticsON THE MARKET: 4 bedroom Lee County home features bonus room, in-ground poolEight long-haul symptoms of COVID-19PHOTOS: NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Newspaper Ads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.