(CNN) — Authorities shot a man after they say he fired shots at a Jewish school in Memphis, Tennessee, Monday afternoon.

Memphis police were called to the Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the South around 12:20 p.m. ET after an armed man tried to enter the school, according to Memphis Police Assistant Chief Don Crowe.

CNN’s Zoe Sottile, Amy Simonson, and Devon Sayers contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0