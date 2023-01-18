A US Army officer who was pepper sprayed, pushed to the ground and handcuffed by Windsor, Virginia, police officers during a 2020 traffic stop was awarded around $3600 Tuesday in a lawsuit that was seeking $1 million in compensatory damages.

Second Lt. Caron Nazario, who is Black and Latino, filed the suit in 2021 claiming that the two police officers violated his rights guaranteed under the First and Fourth Amendments during the traffic stop.

CNN's Jennifer Feldman, Natasha Chen, Jamiel Lynch, Dakin Andone and Chris Boyette contributed to this report

