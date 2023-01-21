An elderly Florida couple's murder-suicide agreement ended with a shooting and hostage situation at a Daytona Beach hospital

A woman has confined herself to a room inside a Daytona Beach, Florida, hospital after shooting her terminally ill husband, police say and are asking people to stay away from the Advent Health Hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida.

A 76-year-old woman is in custody after fatally shooting her terminally ill husband in the head in what police say was an intended murder-suicide at a hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Saturday.

The terminally ill man, 77, was hospitalized at the Advent Health Hospital and made a plan with his wife three weeks ago to "end it" should his health get worse, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari E. Young said in a news conference. Police did not specify the man's illness.

