At least two people are dead and five are unaccounted for following an explosion at a candy factory in eastern Pennsylvania on Friday, CNN affiliate WFMZ reported Saturday, citing local officials.

The explosion occurred at the R.M. Palmer Company facility in West Reading just before 5 p.m., West Reading Police Chief Wayne Holben said in a news conference on Friday night. The cause for the explosion is unknown and remains under investigation, he said.

