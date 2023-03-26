After a rash of violent storms killed 26 people in the South over the weekend, a new "large and extremely dangerous tornado" struck Sunday south of LaGrange, Georgia, the National Weather Service in Atlanta said.

No fatalities were immediately reported, but at least three people were injured in the storm, officials said.

