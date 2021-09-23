An incident Thursday morning at Ft. Meade was a training exercise By Liam Reilly, CNN Sep 23, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An incident at Ft. Meade in Maryland Thursday morning was in fact a drill, according to a public affairs officer.Public Affairs at Ft. Meade are investigating why incorrect information was given to media outlets, including CNN.After multiple news reports surfaced regarding an active shooter at Fort Meade in Maryland, a public affairs officer confirmed to CNN that there was an incident with multiple casualties. When CNN called back for further information, a different representative at Fort Meade informed CNN that the incident was actually a planned training exercise.CNN has not been given an explanation as to why the erroneous information was given out by Fort Meade, and why we were not informed this was a planned exercise when CNN initially called. "The information you received this morning was part of our training exercise and we are looking into what happened," Sherry Kuiper, chief of community relations at Fort Meade, told CNN.The NSA subsequently tweeted that this was a "regularly-planned security exercise underway."This story has been updated to reflect corrected information from Ft. Meade that the incident was a drill.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +11 These are the best songs EVER! Rolling Stone magazine reveals the 500 greatest tracks of all-time For the first time since 2004, Rolling Stone magazine has unveiled a list of the 500 best songs of all time. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Fort Meade Government Organizations - Us Military Military Bases Points Of Interest Us Army Us Army Bases Us Department Of Defense Us Federal Departments And Agencies Cable News Network Telecommunications Exercise Incident Training Officer Public Affairs More News Local featuredpopularurgent Georgia environmental leaders tour southwest Georgia By David Dixon Special to The Albany HeraldUpdated 32 min ago 0 Local featuredpopularurgent Lee School System adopts layered COVID mitigation strategy By Tom Seegmueller tom.seegmueller@albanyherald.comUpdated 42 min ago 0 +4 Albany Herald Entertainment featuredpopularurgent Water, Wings Wildlife fest returns to RiverQuarium By Tom Seegmueller tom.seegmueller@albanyherald.comUpdated 1 hr ago 0 News Canadian man punches nurse in the face multiple times after his wife is vaccinated for Covid-19 without his consent By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNNUpdated 41 min ago 1 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Georgia environmental leaders tour southwest Georgia Lee School System adopts layered COVID mitigation strategy Water, Wings Wildlife fest returns to RiverQuarium Canadian man punches nurse in the face multiple times after his wife is vaccinated for Covid-19 without his consent » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections Articles5 reasons why FDA advisers did not recommend Covid-19 booster shots for everyoneGeorgia Attorney General Chris Carr joins 23 state AGs, threatening legal action over Biden COVID mandatesBetty Carol RaineyProposed Nottingham Way car wash draws questions from Albany commissioners'Funeral home' ad spreads message for the unvaccinatedFBI spends hours searching family home of Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie as he remains missingHuman remains found in Wyoming are 'consistent' with description of Gabby Petito, FBI saysAlbany has highest concentrated poverty rate in GeorgiaOcilla's Tyler Harper has the agriculture bona fidesClass of No. 1 teams: Lee County heads to Warner Robins for major showdown Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Monroe vs. Northeast Macon FootballPHOTOS: Albany State University vs Valdosta State footballPHOTOS: Westover football team defeats Early CountyPHOTOS: Albany State University vs Savannah State VolleyballPHOTOS: Lee County vs. Lowndes FootballCountry music history from the year you were bornPHOTOS: The five players who integrated the University of Georgia's football team in 1971Food history from the year you were bornMost popular baby names in the last 100 yearsPHOTOS: Albany State University soccer vs. Valdosta State University Newspaper Ads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.