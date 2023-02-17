The death of a man being held in an Alabama jail last month has sparked a state investigation as well as a lawsuit from the man's family, claiming his body temperature was dangerously low after he received delayed medical attention and that he died of hypothermia.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the death of 33-year-old Anthony Mitchell, who was transported from the Walker County Jail to a nearby hospital "for evaluation" and died on January 26, the agency said in a release. The investigation is at the request of the Walker County Sheriff's Office, the agency said.

