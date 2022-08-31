The director at a wildlife park in Florida lost his hand after being bitten by one of his own alligators last week, according to the facility. It was his second serious alligator-related injury in 10 years.

Greg Graziani, wildlife director of Florida Gator Gardens in Venus, Florida, was "seriously injured during a routine interaction with our large alligators" on August 17, said the facility in a Facebook post.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.