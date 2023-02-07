An off-duty New York police officer who was shot while trying to buy an SUV has died

New York police Officer Adeed Fayaz was off duty and trying to buy an SUV when he was shot Saturday, authorities said.

 NYPD

A New York Police Department officer who was shot in the head Saturday while off duty has died, the police commissioner said in a tweet Tuesday night.

Adeed Fayaz, 26, had been in grave condition since the shooting, which happened in Brooklyn as he and his brother-in-law were trying to buy an SUV, officials said at an afternoon news conference.

