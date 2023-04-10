A 26-year-old rookie Louisville police officer -- who graduated from the police academy just 10 days ago -- was hospitalized after being shot in the head while responding to a mass shooting Monday at a downtown bank that left four people dead and nine injured, police said.

Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Nickolas Wilt is in critical but stable condition at a hospital and underwent brain surgery, said Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, the interim chief of the police department. He was struck in the head during a shootout with the gunman in the bank, she said during a news conference.

Recommended for you

CNN's Eric Levenson, Kristina Sgueglia and John Miller contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags