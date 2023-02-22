An organism used as fire starter for centuries could replace some plastics, study finds

Fomes fomentarius, sometimes called tinder or hoof fungus, is shown on a fallen tree trunk in Belgium.

 Arterra/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

A tough, bell-shaped fungus that grows on the rotting bark of trees has been used as a fire starter for centuries, earning it the nickname "tinder fungus."

Now, researchers are taking a closer look at the molecular structure of this oddly powerful organism — and they've found that it could hold the secrets to replacing some types of plastics.

