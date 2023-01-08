An American citizen convicted of spying for Cuba, Ana Montes, has been released from US federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas, according to Federal Bureau of Prison online records.

Cuba recruited Montes for spying in the 1980s and she was employed by the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency as an analyst from 1985-2001. She was eventually promoted to be the DIA's top Cuba analyst.

CNN's Thom Patterson contributed reporting.

