A search of property records reveals that Ana Walshe had a valuable real estate portfolio and that she sold one property shortly before she disappeared.

Walshe owned at least four residential properties, according to publicly available property assessment records and tax records in Massachusetts, Maryland and Washington, DC, where she worked for a real estate firm. Her husband, Brian Walshe, is not listed as owner or co-owner of any of the properties.

