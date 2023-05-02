Ana Walshe, the Massachusetts mother of three who was last seen alive in January, was having an affair with a man in Washington, DC, before she went missing and had spent Thanksgiving with him in Ireland, new court documents say.

That man told investigators he had been dating Walshe for several months and shared they also spent Christmas Eve together, according to the documents. The pair had planned to celebrate the New Year together on January 4 after she returned from Massachusetts, the documents show.

