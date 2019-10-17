Andersonville Historic Fair set for this weekend

ANDERSONVILLE — Each year during the third full weekend in October, Andersonville comes alive with history through the Andersonville Historic Fair.
It is taking place at Andersonville Civil War Village, at 109 E Church St., on Saturday and Sunday. The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. on both days.
The 43rd annual event, sponsored by the Andersonville Guild and Town Council, is expected to bring people from all over the country together. A two-day event meant to celebrate local history, it raises funds for historic preservation and attracts tourists to the area.
Hundreds of Civil War reenactors are to set up camp and stage two mock battles. The first mock battle will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, with the second at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
H. K. Etherton will be the grand parade marshal for this year's parade, set for 11 a.m. Saturday. Etherton will remain and walk the festival grounds during the weekend, sharing historical knowledge with visitors.
There will be vendors selling Civil War era clothing and uniforms. Craftsmen from that period in history will be demonstrating their skills, and they will include basket makers, weavers, quilters, gunsmiths, blacksmiths and other various artists.
A ladies tea at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and a church service at 11 a.m. Sunday in front of the Pioneer Farm log cabin are also on the calendar. The event will include musical entertainment by bluegrass artists, gospel artists, Dixie Jubilee and the Southern Gunslingers. A unique period dance is set for Saturday evening.
The admission cost is $5, $3 for students with an ID and free for children aged 10 and under with an adult. No dogs weighing more than 25 pounds are allowed, and dogs must be kept on a 6-foot leash.
For further information call (229) 924-2558 or visit andersonvillegeorgia.info.