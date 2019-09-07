Andersonville to conduct National POW/MIA Recognition Day events

ANDERSONVILLE — An annual convocation, guest speakers and the Avenue of Flags will be featured during National Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Recognition Day events at Andersonville National Historic Site.
The day is being nationally recognized on Sept. 20. The National Park Service, The Ride Home, the Friends of Andersonville, and Georgia Southwestern State University will present special programs on Sept. 18 and Sept. 20.
Retired Col. Robert Certain will be the guest speaker at events on both days. The 2019 National POW/MIA Convocation will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 18 in the Storm Dome on the campus of Georgia Southwestern State University, which the public is invited to attend.
Born in Savannah, Certain graduated from Emory University with a degree in history and a commission in the U.S. Air Force. As a B-52 navigator, he flew 100 missions over Southeast Asia in 1971 and 1972. He was shot down and captured in December 1972 and held as a POW until the war ended.
Following the Vietnam War, he attended the School of Theology, an Episcopal Church seminary in Sewanee, Tenn., and was ordained as a priest in 1976 after he received a Master of Divinity degree. In 1990, he was awarded his Doctor of Ministry degree from the School of Theology and served as a military chaplain in the Air Force.
When former President Ford died in late 2006, Certain led all the memorial services and presided at his burial in Michigan. Certain currently serves as the national commander of the American Ex-Prisoners of War organization.
The annual convocation begins four days of area events held in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The Avenue of Flags, a spectacle of more than 200 full-sized flags, will be on display at Andersonville until Sept. 26 and feature POW/MIA flags as well as American and state flags.
The Ride Home, a nonprofit organization, will host several ceremonies in Warner Robins to remember military service members still listed as MIA and to honor former POWs.
The Ride Home and Andersonville will join at 9 a.m. on Sept. 20 to conduct a special ceremony at the park’s National Prisoner of War Museum. Along with Certain, former World War II POW Bill Grafton will discuss his experience being held as a prisoner of war by the Germans.
Also coming to share the story of her brother, who went MIA during the Korean War, is guest speaker Sharon Streetman Ray.
“National POW/MIA Recognition Day is one of our most important annual events,” Acting Park Superintendent Jody Mays said in a news release. “As the home of the National Prisoner of War Museum, our mission is to ensure that the sacrifice and legacy of American POWs will never be forgotten.
"We are honored to pay tribute to the American men and women who endured the loss of their freedom to protect ours.”
For information about the convocation or museum ceremony, contact Andersonville National Historic Site. For information on all events occurring as part of The Ride Home 2019, check the website www.theridehome.com.
Andersonville National Historic Site is located 10 miles northeast of Americus on Georgia Highway 49. The national park features the museum, Andersonville National Cemetery and the site of the historic Civil War prison, Camp Sumter. It the only national park within the National Park System to serve as a memorial to all American prisoners of war. Park grounds are open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. with the museum open from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Admission is free.
For more information on the park, call (229) 924-0343, visit on the web at www.nps.gov/ande/ or find the park on Facebook.