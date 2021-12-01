ATLANTA -- Atlanta City Councilman Andre Dickens was elected the next mayor of Georgia’s capital city Tuesday, easily defeating City Council President Felicia Moore in a runoff.
With 75% of the precincts reporting shortly after 11 p.m., Dickens led Moore 62% to 38%, according to unofficial results. Dickens barely made the runoff, finishing well behind Moore in the regular election Nov. 2 and barely ahead of former Mayor Kasim Reed.
But Dickens’ personable style on the campaign trail and an aggressive advertising push combined to put him over the top during the four-week runoff race.
Both candidates put addressing Atlanta’s crime wave at the top of their list of priorities and pledged to unite a city torn by a push to create a separate city in Buckhead.
“This city needed a unifier, somebody that could bring this whole city together,” Dickens told supporters in his victory speech. “Tonight, I am beyond humble that you have chosen me.”
Dickens, the first members of his family to go to college, graduated from Georgia Tech.
He ran for a citywide council seat in 2013, serving two terms before announcing his candidacy for mayor after incumbent Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms decided not to seek re-election. Bottoms endorsed Dickens and was beside him as he declared victory Tuesday night.
Moore’s loss continued a run of frustration for city council presidents, none of whom has ever been elected mayor in Atlanta.
This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.
