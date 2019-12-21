CUTHBERT -- Andrew College has announced the names of students who have qualified for the 2019 fall semester President's and Dean's lists.
The lists recognize academic achievement during the term. To qualify for the President's List, a student must be classified as a degree candidate and have attained a grade-point average for the term of 4.00 on a 4.00 scale, with 12 credit hours or more and no incomplete grades at the time the list is declared. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must have earned a 3.5 GPA or better on a 4.00 scale and maintained the same qualifications as the President's List achievers.
The Andrew College administration, faculty and staff congratulate these students for their academic excellence.
Established in 1854, Andrew College is related to The United Methodist Church and is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. Andrew offers associate's of art, associate's of music, associate's of nursing, associate of science and bachelor's of business degrees.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, HONOR
Americus: Wade Law, Dean's List
Bainbridge: Dalton Harrell, Dean's List
Camilla: Nicolas Johnson, Dean's List