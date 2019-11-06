CUTHBERT – Author, artist and historian Jim Owens will discusses his local Creek Indian heritage in the Pitts Library at Andrew College on Nov. 13.
Owens received an MFA from Georgia College and lives in Alabama. His mixed-genre creative and critical work has appeared in numerous publications. For more than a decade, he taught composition and rhetoric, business writing and literature at several universities in the South.
The lecture and artifact display will be conducted at 7 p.m. in the Andrew College library. The lecture and display are free and open to the public.