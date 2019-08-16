CUTHBERT — Andrew College officially launches the new academic year on its campus Aug. 29 with an opening convocation ceremony at 11 a.m. in the G. Clyde and Ruth Tarrer Jinks Sr. Physical Education Complex.
This ceremony marks the college’s 166th academic year since its founding in 1854. Wesley L. Williams of Andrew College Class of 1968 will deliver the keynote address.
A native of Randolph County, Williams has strong ties to the college and the community. He graduated from Andrew with his associate's degree and continued his education at Fort Valley State University, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in social studies. He later received a master’s degree in education from Georgia Southern University and an educational specialist degree in school administration from the University of Georgia.
Williams has worked in several school systems in southwest Georgia as a teacher, school coordinator, assistant principal, principal and a central office staff member. Currently, he is working as an adult education teacher at the Randolph County Learning Center, a satellite of Albany Technical College.
Williams serves as vice chairman of the Randolph County Commission. He is also a member of the Randolph County Board of Health and a member of the Cuthbert Housing Authority Board. Williams is married to the former Julia Ann Holmes of Ashburn. They have one son, one daughter-in-law and six grandchildren.
He is an active member of Virgil Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, where he serves on the trustee board. In addition, he participates in many church activities and programs.
The convocation ceremony is open to all Andrew College students, and members of the community are invited to attend. To stay up-to-date on all Andrew events, follow the school on Facebook or visit www.andrewcollege.edu.