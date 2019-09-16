CUTHBERT – Peggy Moore, student accounts receivable/collections officer; Amanda Knight, professor of English and coordinator of program development and accreditation, and Brice Herrin, director of IT, all received 20 Years of Service awards at Andrew College’s August faculty/staff workshop. The awards were presented by President Linda R. Buchanan.
In other news concerning Andrew faculty and staff:
♦ Natalyia Apanovich, assistant professor of sustainable agriculture, is now teaching yoga in downtown Cuthbert to college and community members;
♦ Katie Brown, director of respiratory care, recently earned Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification;
♦ Malanie Burnett, director of AndrewServes, has been honored as one of Rural Leader Magazine’s 40 under 40;
♦ Umesh Chaudhari, assistant professor of forestry, presented a seminar in June at an Eco Workshop organized by Golden Triangle RC&D at Chehaw park in Albany. His presentation was titled, “What caused the decimation of white-rumped vulture (Gyps bengalensis) and where we are in their conservation?”;
♦ Over the summer, Chris Johnson, director of the Andrew visual art program, completed four murals throughout south Georgia. Some of these works include an elementary school in Albany, the dining hall of ABAC, and a 3,500-square-foot painting in downtown Columbus. Johnson will also be featured in the October edition of Southern Views Magazine for his artistic efforts in community revitalization through public art;
♦ Over the summer, Dan Kolan, assistant professor of music, performed with The O’Jays in Macon; The Four Tops in Montgomery, Ala.; and The Four Tops and Temptations in Lake Charles and Charenton, La. Kolan also performed and was a soloist with the Night Flight Big Band for the 95th birthday of Ellen Levine Silverstine, majority owner of Dale’s Seasoning. Kolan has also continued to perform regularly in Atlanta at Loca Luna with Orquestra Macuba, alongside colleagues from Emory, Kennesaw State University and Jacksonville State University;
♦ Joshua Temples, assistant professor of English and IWRC director, contributed an essay on minimalism to the anthology, “Twentieth Century Contemporary American Literature in Context.” The multivolume series will be published in early 2020;
♦ Blake Williams, athletic director and head baseball coach, was honored at the annual Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association for 10 years of service in the conference coaching baseball;
♦ Malanie Burnett, director of AndrewServes; James McCoy, dean of student affairs; and Katie Brown, director of respiratory care, are all participating in the 2019-20 leadership program, Locate South Georgia LEADS;
♦ Beth Strickland, controller; Sheri Michaels, communications and marketing director, and Johnson, director of the visual art program, are currently exhibiting their artwork in the annual “Artists of Randolph County” art show at the Center for Art & Rehabilitative Energies Inc., 3696 Pearl Street in Shellman. The exhibition runs through Oct. 27.