Andrew College gears up for homecoming parade

CUTHBERT — Andrew College is now accepting entries for its homecoming parade taking place Oct. 5.
All businesses, organizations, groups and individuals are encouraged to participate. Especially sought after are antique tractors and cars, horses and riders, and musical groups.
Leading the parade this year as grand marshals will be former Andrew College professors Sam Edwards and Bobbie Ligget. The theme is “There’s No Place Like Home.”
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Randolph Street on the north side of the Andrew campus in Cuthbert, across the street from the Randolph County Elementary School. It will continue west, turn left on Highland Avenue, then turn left onto College Street.
The parade will proceed past the front of the college to the downtown Cuthbert square and go around the square. On its return from downtown, it will continue back to College Street headed west, turn right onto McDonald Avenue and left onto Randolph Street, where it will end at the college.
Contact James McCoy, dean of student life, at (229) 732-5950 or jamesmccoy@andrewcollege.edu for more information regarding the parade's guidelines and schedule or to sign up a group.