CUTHBERT — The Cuthbert community joined in Andrew College’s homecoming celebration recently, as citizens gathered to watch or ride in the annual parade.
Parade floats, sports teams, dance and cheer groups, and vintage cars wound their way from the college through the Cuthbert town square. Serving as parade marshals were former Andrew professors Sam Edwards and Bobbie Liggett.
Returning alumni also had opportunities to get together with former classmates at gatherings held at the McDonald House, home of Andrew College President Linda R. Buchanan, and venues in downtown Cuthbert.
Alumni and friends receiving awards this year were:
— Dontravious Simmons, ’13, Young Alumni Award;
— Nikki Adams Bryant, ’99, Young Alumni Award;
— Kay Musselwhite Aderhold, ’68, Alumni Achievement Award;
— Dent M. Thompson, ’70, Alumni Achievement Award;
— Elaine Overby Bush Brownlee, ’69, Alumni Service Award;
— Ann Patterson Bynum, Community Appreciation Award.