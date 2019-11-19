CUTHBERT – Andrew College faculty members debated the topic: “Resolved: Human activity causes global warming, and therefore the U.S. should take steps to reduce these causes” on Monday. The lively debate was held between Charles Roberts, assistant professor of history, who defended this statement as true, and Bob Kortbawi, assistant professor of business administration, who attacked it as false. To a standing-room-only crowd, the two debaters used their wits, logic, evidence and verbal skill to win points over their opponent.
Professor Amanda Knight judged the debate and asserted that she had to find in favor of Roberts’ affirmative side.
“Dr. Kortbawi failed to cite sources for his most important claims, and Dr. Roberts pointed that out, which ultimately led to my decision," Knight said. "Debate is incredibly challenging, especially for the negative side, which has to be ready for any argument the affirmative may produce on the topic. I was impressed with both of my colleagues' performances, and so was the audience.”