Andrew College supports youth camp experience

CUTHBERT — The allied health division at Andrew College is sponsoring four students from Clay County to attend the Peacebuilders Camp at Koinonia Farm in Americus.
“This was arranged through Clay County Health Partnership,” officials with the college said of the sponsorships. “The middle school students will spend a week learning how to work toward peace and justice.
“At the end of the camp, each camper will choose a goal to work toward during the following six months, using their own gifts and talents to make their community more just.”
Koinonia Farm’s Peacebuilder Camp website states the farm was a critical site during the civil rights movement and continues to inspire social change through its example of community and innovations in sustainable agriculture.
The camp welcomes youths from all over to learn, play, live and serve. Officials with the college say they look forward to following these students on their journey.
Andrew College student Kaylaya Charlton recently completed an internship with the farm, which was required for her sustainable agriculture program studies.
Established in 1854, the college is related to The United Methodist Church and is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. It offers associate of art, associate of music, associate of nursing, associate of science and bachelor’s of business degrees.