CUTHBERT – Following are some of the recent faculty accomplishments at Andrew College.
Nataliya Apanovich, assistant professor of sustainable agriculture, created awareness for Andrew College's Community Garden by selling its greens and herbs at the January Cuthbert Farmer's Market.
Sherri Cartwright, assistant professor of nursing and nursing lab coordinator, received her master's degree in nursing from Chamberlain University in June of 2019. She graduated with honors distinction.
Penny Dearmin, assistant professor of English, initiated the Andrew College Phi Zeta Chapter of Sigma Kappa Delta, the National English Honors Society. In addition, she launched her true-crime podcast "Blood Town."
Chris Johnson, assistant professor of visual art, was awarded the 2019 Governor's Award for the Arts and Humanities in November; he received the award for Favorite Display of Public Art in Columbus in January, and painted the Adams Family Pharmacy mural in Cuthbert, whose grand opening was Jan. 10.
In October, Deborah Liss-Green, assistant professor of theater, served as the workshop coordinator for the Georgia Theatre Conference, held at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus. In addition to scheduling and coordinating presenters, she presented her workshop on improvisation, "Impro!" to three different high school-age groups and their teachers. In November, Liss-Green, directed a Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival Associate Production of "Almost, Maine." She has also been asked to serve as a faculty directing mentor at Region 4 of the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, Feb. 4-9. She will travel with Andrew College students who were nominated to compete in the Irene Ryan Acting competition.
Chris Serafin, assistant professor for business administration; Apanovich, and Amanda Knight, professor of English, attended a conference designed to teach cultural understanding entitled “Conference on the Middle East: Towards Better Understanding of Historical and Contemporary Aspects” at Clayton State University, in January.
Farrah Senn and Amanda Knight attended the annual SACSCOC conference in Houston in December.
