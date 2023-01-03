Andy Biggs: Meet the long-shot conservative challenger for speaker

GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is facing a longshot challenge in the race for speaker from hard-right Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs.

 Getty Images

Hard-right Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs mounted a long-shot bid against GOP leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday in the race to become the next House speaker.

Biggs peeled off 10 votes in the first ballot. Nine other votes were cast for other candidates, and together, they were enough to deny McCarthy the 218 votes necessary to win the speakership outright.

CNN's Clare Foran, Melanie Zanona and Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

