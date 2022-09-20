Angelina Jolie to visit flood-ravaged Pakistan as government warns of humanitarian disaster

Angelina Jolie is expected to arrive in Pakistan to help raise awareness and provide support to flood-stricken communities.

 Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images/File

Angelina Jolie is set to visit flood-ravaged Pakistan, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said in a statement Monday, in a trip intended to draw international attention to the country's unfolding humanitarian crisis.

Floods caused by record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan's northern mountain regions have submerged a third of the country's land, claiming the lives of more than 1,500 people, and impacting an estimated 33 million more, washing away homes, roads, railways, livestock and crops.

