MACON — Eleven federal search warrants were executed this week related to suspected violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act and drug trafficking, resulting in the rescue of 156 canines, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charlie Peeler announced in an updated news release. The United States Department of Agriculture, Office of the Inspector General, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia are leading the investigation, with the assistance of several middle Georgia law enforcement agencies.
Eleven federal search warrants were executed at locations in Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Peach, Talbot, Taylor and Webster counties.
The 156 rescued animals are now in the care of the U.S. Marshals Service. Many of the animals are malnourished with scarring, and some are severely injured and require surgery or other medical intervention.
“I am incredibly grateful to the law enforcement teams who came together from all over the region to rescue these abused animals as we continue to investigate this alleged dog fighting ring,” Peeler said. “Illegal dog fighting is a barbaric activity. Those who choose to violate the Animal Welfare Act face serious consequences, including federal prison time, where there is no parole.”
USDA Animal Care, a unit within the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, administers the AWA. This federal law establishes requirements concerning the transportation, sale and handling of certain animals and includes restrictions on the importation of live dogs for purposes of resale, prohibitions on animal fighting ventures and provisions intended to prevent the theft of personal pets.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia Bowen Mize is prosecuting this case for the government.
