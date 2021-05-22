ATLANTA – Engineering Georgia, the official magazine of Georgia’s engineering industry, recently released its annual listing of the “Top 100 Influential Women in Georgia Engineering.” Included in this year’s group of extraordinary women is Ann Purcell, who serves the 1st Congressional District on the State Transportation Board. The list also includes three other board members and nine Georgia Department of Transportation team members.
“When Engineering Georgia announces their top 100 Most Influential Women in Engineering list each year, I am always so proud of the number of incredibly talented Georgia DOT women who are included,” Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry said. “Each of these women spends her days looking for opportunities to advance transportation in Georgia, and they could not be more deserving of this recognition.”
Purcell joined the Board in 2013 after serving 18 years in the Georgia House of Representatives. She has served as chair and vice chair of the STB. Currently, she is serving as chairman of the Statewide Transportation Planning/Strategic Planning Committee.
The State Transportation Board comprises 14 members, who are elected by a majority of a General Assembly caucus from each congressional district in Georgia. Board members serve staggered five-year terms during which they exercise general control and supervision of Georgia DOT and guide the planning, development and management of critical transportation projects throughout the state.
The Department prides itself on its diverse and well-trained work force and is proud to recognize the achievements of these women. In addition to Purcell, they include:
Stacey Key – State Transportation Board, Congressional District 5;
Emily Dunn – State Transportation Board, Congressional District 9;
Dana Lemon – State Transportation Board, Congressional District 13;
Marlo Clowers – P3 Project Manager;
Carol Comer – Director of Intermodal;
Kimberly King – Director of Equal Employment Opportunity;
Jannine Miller – Director of Planning;
Kimberly Nesbitt – State Program Delivery Administrator;
Hiral Patel – Director of Engineering;
Margaret “Meg” Pirkle – Chief Engineer;
Krystal Stovall-Dixon – Assistant State Program Delivery Engineer;
Angela Whitworth – Treasurer.
The magazine also recognized ITS Supervisor Emily Dwyer, Metro Atlanta Signal Operations Engineer Kate Shearin and Assistant Director of Strategic and Systems Planning Kathy Zahul as "Women in the Know." These women were selected among those most likely to bring positive change and innovation within their industries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.