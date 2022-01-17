ALBANY — Despite the brisk weather, a group of 300 marchers gathered to sing songs and retrace some of the footsteps of the Albany Civil Rights Movement in celebration of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday.
“I thought today was amazing,” Rori Simmons said after the march, which took a route from Shiloh Baptist Church to downtown Albany. “Today was a really good day for the black community. It may not have been a big turnout, but it was big enough to make a big impact.”
Simmons, a Monroe Comprehensive High School senior who turned 18 on Sunday, filled out a voter registration card at a table set up at the church.
The march stopped at the Charles Sherrod Civil Rights Park, where Albany State University students and staff described Sherrod’s role as a volunteer with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, and the site nearby where the former Trailways bus station once stood.
While the day was one to remember the past, it also offered lessons for the present and future.
“Martin Luther King Day is a day to remember a great American, a great human being, someone who helped make the meaning of America ring true,” attendee John Vance said during an interview along the march. “He helped make voting rights a reality and not just on paper.
“We have to remember that experience today, when voting rights are under attack, when our very existence is under attack from many things: health disparities, police brutality, denial of full voting rights.”
Vance, a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, was one of dozens of fraternity and sorority members who responded to a call to make their presence felt at the event. He said one issue on his mind was giving Senate representation to Washington, D.C., and congressional representation to Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories.
“One of the things America was founded on was not having taxation without representation, and here we have our headquarters city without representation,” he said. “They are being taxed without representation.”
Event co-chairs James Pratt Jr. and Frank Wilson said the sixth march held for the King holiday was well-attended and helped spread the late civil rights leader’s message.
“I am very pleased with the turnout,” Wilson said. “I am pleased to see so many parents bring young children. We sent out a summons to the greater community, and they’ve shown up.
“This is the largest and the most diverse group that we’ve had. I, especially as a member of a Greek organization, appealed to the other organizations and they’re out in significant numbers.”
The march was not just a look at the past but was intended to encourage people to continue that call for justice, Pratt said.
Among the topics discussed at a gathering at the downtown water fountain in front of the Albany-Dougherty Government Center were a conflict resolution effort being conducted by the Justice Propulsion Center. The center is part of the Criminal Justice Program at Albany State and is conducting research and training students to get out in the community to help resolve conflict.
“Dr. King always talked about the white backlash, the elites, the evils of capitalism that don’t get discussed,” Pratt said. “We didn’t want something somber. We wanted something that gave way to action.”
