ALBANY -- The fourth annual re-enactment of the Civil Rights Walk from Old Mt. Zion Church to City Hall, held annually in conjunction with the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday, is set for Jan. 20 this year, officials with the walk said in a news release.
Organizers are asking "pastors, parents, uncles, aunts, siblings, elected officials, the public and others" to come and bring the children to participate in The Walk, which is described as "a re-enactment of MLK, Slater King, Dr. W.G. Anderson and hundreds of Albany Movement participants who walked from Mt. Zion to City Hall, singing freedom songs to protest segregation and the enactment of Jim Crow laws in Albany."
The purpose of The Walk is to educate future leaders and our young people of the conditions of black people in Albany during the '60s. One of the guest speakers will be one of the four remaining "disciples" of MLK, who was with him when the civil rights leader was assassinated in Memphis.
The Jan. 20 re-enactment will begin at noon at the Albany Civil Rights Institute. The Walk will begin after a brief program in Old Mt. Zion, which is now part of the civil rights museum.