ALBANY – Winter is approaching – and no one should have to go without such a basic necessity as a coat.
This year Central Monitoring is teaming with A Place 4 Hope to collect new and gently used coats to distribute -- free of charge -- to local children and adults. The Albany “One Warm Coat” project is being held for the 14th year in collaboration with a national endeavor with the same name. Coats of all sizes are welcome; children’s sizes are most needed.
“The program is an easy way for all of us to pass along coats and jackets that we no longer need,” Central Monitoring Owner/President Judy Randle said in a news release. “Our donations of something so simple and so essential may very well turn out to be the best holiday gift received by many people in our community.”
With the help of the Albany Fire Department, Central Monitoring is making donating a coat simple: Coats may be taken to any Albany fire station or to Central Monitoring’s headquarters at 522 Pine Ave. From there, Central Monitoring will collect the coats and give them to A Place 4 Hope, which will distribute them locally.
While this important community project will continue through the holiday season, the sooner the coats are donated, the sooner they will be provided to families that need them. So immediate donations are encouraged.
The Albany “One Warm Coat” project’s official kickoff was Monday and will run through Jan. 20. The One Warm Coat hotline is (229) 434-1176.
14th Annual ONE WARM COAT Drive
Who: Sponsored by Central Monitoring on behalf of A Place 4 Hope
What: The community is asked to donate new and gently used coats that will be given free of charge to local families. Coats of all sizes are welcome; children’s sizes are most needed.
Where: Donation sites are at all Albany fire stations, Central Monitoring (522 Pine Ave.) and several local businesses.
When: Monday-Jan. 20
Why: To ensure that everyone in our community has a warm coat this winter.
Info: (229) 434-1176